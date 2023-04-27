India's active Covid-19 cases decline below 60,000

India logs 9,355 fresh Covid infections; active cases dip to 57,410

The death toll has increased to 5,31,424 with 26 more deaths

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 27 2023, 11:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2023, 11:35 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

India has logged 9,355 fresh coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 57,410, according to Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,424 with 26 more deaths, which includes six fatalities reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Also Read — Covid-19: Delhi records seven fatalities, adds 1,040 fresh cases

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 4.08 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is 5.36 per cent. The total tally of Covid cases stands at 4.49 crore.

The active cases now comprise 0.13 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.69 per cent, according to the ministry's website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,43,35,977. The case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.18 per cent. 

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Coronavirus
India News
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

102-yr-old convicted Nazi guard dies awaiting appeal

102-yr-old convicted Nazi guard dies awaiting appeal

B'luru man kills father for refusing money for liquor

B'luru man kills father for refusing money for liquor

One killed as fight over girl ends in tragedy

One killed as fight over girl ends in tragedy

Andhra school text books now available in PDF format

Andhra school text books now available in PDF format

Brazilian dictionary adds Pelé as synonym of best

Brazilian dictionary adds Pelé as synonym of best

 