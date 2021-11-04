India must enhance military capabilities in line with changing world and modes of war, say PM Modi

Stating that he continuously monitored the 2016 surgical strikes operation till the last soldier returned safely, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said that strikes across the Line of Control (LoC) signified Indian army's resolve and capabilities.

The Indian army had conducted surgical strikes on September 29, 2016, across the LoC as a response to a terrorist attack on an Army base in the Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The Prime Minister, who arrived in the border area of Nowshehra in Rajouri district of Jammu region to celebrate Diwali with soldiers, said he was constantly on the phone at the time of the surgical strikes.

“I wanted to ensure that each soldier who was a part of the strike returned safely. All the soldiers who carried out the surgical strikes made me feel proud by returning to their unit safely,” he said while addressing the soldiers.

Since taking over as Prime Minister in 2014, Modi has made it a point to meet troops in a border region on Diwali, starting from a visit to Siachen Glacier in 2014. This is the second time he is celebrating Diwali with troops in border Rajouri district, where the army is engaged in one of the longest anti-terrorism operations in forest area with a group of heavily armed Pakistani militancy since October 10.

“I am not here as your PM, but as a family member. I have brought blessings of crores of Indians,” he said.

Modi said several attempts were made to spread terrorism after the surgical strike “but they were given a fitting reply.”

The Prime Minister said India must enhance its military capabilities in line with the changing world and modes of war.

“There was a time when our forces were fully dependent on foreign arms. Even our soldiers would wait for the spare parts of defence equipment from the foreign countries. It would take years to receive such consignments,” he said.

But, Modi said, today, the country’s 65 per cent defence budget is being spent within the country to manufacture military equipment. “Today, we manufacture Arjun tanks and Tejas aircrafts within the country. More than 200 items including spare parts and other equipment are being made in India itself. This way, we have reduced our dependency on the foreign arms,” he added.

The Prime Minister said that the role of women in the security of the nation is touching new heights. “Our daughters have time and again showcased their valour in our defence forces. They have played an immeasurable role in protecting our country," he said.

Ahead of Modi’s visit, Army Chief General MM Naravane arrived in Jammu on Wednesday and visited forward areas to assess the security situation.

