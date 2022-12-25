India needs two-party system: J&K L-G

India needs two-party system, must get rid of dynasty-oriented parties: J&K L-G

Sinha said that Modi is working for the development of Dalits, backwards, and tribals

PTI
PTI, Ghazipur
  Dec 25 2022, 19:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2022, 19:52 ist
Manoj Sinha. Credit: PTI Photo

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Sunday advocated for a two-party system in the country and said a big democracy such as India can only flourish if it gets rid of casteist and dynasty-oriented parties.

Sinha was addressing the birth anniversary celebrations of Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya at the Mahamana Madan Mohan Malviya Inter College in Sikhari village – 30 kilometers from the district headquarters.

During the event, he paid floral tributes to Malviya and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

He said Modi is trying to bring about a two-party system in the country, a work that was started by Vajpayee during his tenure as Prime Minister.

Modi is getting full cooperation from the party workers and the public in this pursuit, he said.

Sinha also said that Modi is working for the development of Dalits, backwards, and tribals.

"Modi ji is fulfilling the dreams of Mahamana Malviya ji and also making an India as envisaged by Atal ji," he said.

