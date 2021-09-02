India ready to partner with like-minded nations for technology-embedded governance: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India is ready to partner with like-minded nations towards development in technology-embedded governance, Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said on Thursday.

Participating in the UNCTAD (United Nations Conference on Trade and Development ) high-level policy dialogue, the Minister highlighted that India is poised today as one of the largest connected countries in the world in terms of Internet connectivity with around 80 crore people online and one of the world’s largest rural broadband connectivity projects being executed.

He also shared that the distance between the citizen and government has been bridged tremendously over the last 6 years by leveraging technology and public digital platforms including digital identity, digital payments systems and digital literacy and thus preventing the leakage of social subsidies.

Ministers from India, Indonesia and Sri Lanka shared policy experiences towards digital inclusion & social empowerment at the policy dialogue. The webinar was a pre-event organised in the run-up to the 15th session of the Ministerial Conference of the UNCTAD.

Also read: Govt should have power to take down harmful content, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

While talking about the story of India's digitisation drive, Chandrasekhar said that India’s success story of digitalisation is driven by the public and private sector in the global technology eco-system in terms of providing innovative solutions to the worth.

He also said that India has successfully showcased a technology-led model of governance by embedding technology into the governance and transforming the lives of people and India is ready to partner with all like-minded nations towards development in technology-embedded governance.

India advocated for harnessing digital technologies and public digital platforms towards technology embedded governance and social inclusion at the UNCTAD High-level Policy Dialogue.

Check out latest videos from DH: