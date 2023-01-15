Active Covid-19 cases in country dip to 2,149

India records 104 new coronavirus infections, active cases in country dip to 2,149

A decrease of 78 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 15 2023, 12:40 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2023, 12:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

India logged 104 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 2,149, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,81,040). The death toll stands at 5,30,726, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprises 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the ministry website.

A decrease of 78 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,48, 165, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. 

According to the ministry's website, 220.17 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

The country crossed the grim milestone of four crore on January 25 last year.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Coornavirus
Covid-19
Union Health Ministry
India News

What's Brewing

Indian Army to get 'mixed martial arts' training

Indian Army to get 'mixed martial arts' training

USA's R'Bonney Gabriel crowned Miss Universe 2022

USA's R'Bonney Gabriel crowned Miss Universe 2022

DH Toon | Guv rolls out BJP's Tamil Nadu outreach

DH Toon | Guv rolls out BJP's Tamil Nadu outreach

Cheers to tea-o-holics!

Cheers to tea-o-holics!

In Sattal, the land of seven lakes

In Sattal, the land of seven lakes

Shadow of our burden

Shadow of our burden

How to and why to pivot

How to and why to pivot

Markets come alive as Sankranthi buyers return

Markets come alive as Sankranthi buyers return

Negative emotions linked to pathological ageing: Study

Negative emotions linked to pathological ageing: Study

Russians attack Ukraine's identity along with its art

Russians attack Ukraine's identity along with its art

 