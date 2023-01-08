India records 163 new coronavirus infections

India records 163 new infections, active cases in country dip to 2,423

A decrease of 86 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 08 2023, 13:29 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2023, 13:29 ist
A healthcare worker collects a COVID-19 test swab sample from a worker. Credit: PTI Photo

 India logged 163 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 2,423, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,79,924).

The death toll stands at 5,30,720 with two deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 86 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,46,781, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. 

According to the ministry's website, 220.13 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

India crossed the grim milestone of four crore on January 25 last year

India News
Coronavirus
Covid-19

