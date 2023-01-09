India reports 170 new coronavirus cases, 1 death

India reports 170 new coronavirus cases, 1 death

The death toll stands at 5,30,721 with one more fatality reported from Madhya Pradesh

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 09 2023, 12:30 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2023, 12:30 ist
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.20%. Credit: Reuters Photo

India saw a single-day rise of 170 coronavirus infections on Monday, while the active cases declined by 52 to reach 2,371.

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am Monday, the total number of cases is now 4.46 crore (4,46,80,094).

The death toll stands at 5,30,721 with one more fatality reported from Madhya Pradesh, the data stated.

The active cases now constitute 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the country's Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

A decrease of 52 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of  24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,41,47,002, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.20 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.11 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.14 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide drive. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

What's Brewing

No random Covid testing in Bengaluru's public places

No random Covid testing in Bengaluru's public places

Fox and the family

Fox and the family

Chitra Santhe delights art lovers with variety, depth

Chitra Santhe delights art lovers with variety, depth

 