India revises COVID-19 testing guidelines as positive cases rise

As COVID-19 cases witnessed a sharp increase, India on Saturday revised its testing norms asking hospitals to screen all patients suffering from severe acute respiratory illness -- fever and cough and/or shortness of breath for the disease.

The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) also asked hospitals to test those asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts who have come in touch with a confirmed case.

Asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of a confirmed case should be tested once between day 5 and day 14 of coming in contact with a COVID-19 positive person, the guidelines said.

“Direct and high-risk contact includes those who live in the same household with a confirmed case and healthcare workers who examined a confirmed case without adequate protection as per WHO recommendations,” the revised ICMR guidelines said.

As of Saturday morning, India has 231 patients infected with COVID-19.

