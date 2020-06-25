India’s most powerful rail engine reaches Bhopal

India’s most powerful railway engine having a capacity of 12000 horsepower on Thursday reached Bhopal railway station.

Manufactured in Bihar under the Make In India programme, the double engine is designed to ensure that goods train pulled by it don’t stop in the middle of the journey.

When one of the engines malfunctions, the second gets automatically operational. The fully air-conditioned engine has placed India among six nations having such powerful railway engines. It can run up to 120 km per hour.

Costing around Rs 20 crore, the engine’s manufacturing began in October 2017 in the Madhepura factory in Bihar. The factory is planning to assemble 120 powerful engines of 12000 horsepower.

Their launch will significantly increase the freight carrying capacity of the Indian railways. The new engine is being sent to different railway zones for trials.