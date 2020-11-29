India sees 41,810 new Covid-19 cases; tally inches towards 94 lakh

India sees 41,810 new Covid-19 cases; tally at 93.92L

There are 4,53,956 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 4.83 per cent of the total caseload

India's Covid-19 caseload inched close to 94 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 88 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 93.71 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 93,92,919 with 41,810 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,36,696 with 496 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active Covid-19 caseload remained below 5 lakh for the 19th consecutive day.

There are 4,53,956 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 4.83 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 88,02,267 pushing the national recovery rate to 93.71 per cent, while the Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.46 per cent.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the ICMR, over 13.95 crore samples have been tested up to November 28 with 12,83,449 samples being tested on Saturday.

