India sees 6,984 new Covid-19 cases, 247 fatalities

DH Web Desk
  • Dec 15 2021, 09:28 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2021, 09:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

India on Wednesday reported 6,984 new coronavirus cases and 247 fatalities, the Union Health Ministry said.

At least, 8,168 persons recovered from the fatal diesease in the past 24 hours. Active cases stood at 87,562.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization on Tuesday warned Omicron was spreading at an unprecedented rate and urged countries to act. Early data suggested it can be resistant to vaccines and is more transmissible than the Delta variant, which was first identified in India and accounts for the bulk of the world's coronavirus cases.

Omicron, first detected by South Africa and reported to the WHO on November 24, has a large number of mutations, setting alarm bells ringing since its discovery.

More to follow...

