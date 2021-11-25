India sees 9,119 new coronavirus infections

India on Thursday reported 9,119 new coronavirus infections and 396 more fatalities in the past 24 hours. During the same time, 10,264 persons recovered from the virus.

With this, the death toll rose to 466,980.

India's active cases now stand at 1,09,940 and so far 3,39,67,962 have recovered from the fatal disease since its onset.

Meanwhile, a small study has shown that Bharat Biotech's vaccine was only 50 per cent effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19 in a high-risk population during a devastating second wave of infections in India this year according data gleaned from hospital workers showed.

The company said that Covaxin showed 65.2 per cent efficacy against Delta variant obtained during controlled phase 3 clinical trials and compared well with the above study.

Check out the latest DH videos here: