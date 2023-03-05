India summons Swiss envoy over anti-India posters in Geneva

India on Sunday summoned the Swiss ambassador and lodged a protest over the issue of "malicious anti-India" posters in front of the UN building in Geneva, official sources said.
The Swiss ambassador conveyed to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) that he would convey India's concerns to Berne with all the seriousness it deserves.
"The secretary (West), MEA, today called in the Swiss ambassador and raised the issue of unfounded and malicious anti-India posters in front of the UN building in Geneva," said a source.
"The Swiss ambassador said that he would convey India's concerns to Berne with all the seriousness it deserves," it said.
The envoy said the posters in Geneva are part of the space provided to all, but in no way endorse the claims, nor reflect the position of the Swiss government.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
The retention problem: Women in tech being driven out
Chris Rock hits back at Will Smith in Netflix special
6L Olive Ridley turtles lay eggs in Rushikulya, Odisha
The phenomenal Phnom Penh
Back in the art game
Not a fruitful year for Karnataka mango farmers
Mumbai Indians crush Gujarat Giants in WPL opener
Nithyananda and the United States of Kailasa, explained