India summons Swiss envoy over anti-India posters in Geneva

Swiss envoy summoned over anti-India posters in Geneva

The Swiss ambassador said that he would convey India's concerns to Berne with the seriousness it deserves

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 05 2023, 18:53 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2023, 18:53 ist
UN flag seen on a building during the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland. Credit: Reuters Photo

 India on Sunday summoned the Swiss ambassador and lodged a protest over the issue of "malicious anti-India" posters in front of the UN building in Geneva, official sources said.

The Swiss ambassador conveyed to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) that he would convey India's concerns to Berne with all the seriousness it deserves.

"The secretary (West), MEA, today called in the Swiss ambassador and raised the issue of unfounded and malicious anti-India posters in front of the UN building in Geneva," said a source.

"The Swiss ambassador said that he would convey India's concerns to Berne with all the seriousness it deserves," it said.

The envoy said the posters in Geneva are part of the space provided to all, but in no way endorse the claims, nor reflect the position of the Swiss government.

Ministry of External Affairs
Geneva
Switzerland
India News
United Nations
Human Rights Council

