India to get 6.5 lakh COVID-19 testing kits from China today

India is set to receive a total of 6.5 lakh COVID-19 testing kits from China on Thursday.

New Delhi's envoy to Beijing, Vikram Misri, confirmed that the testing kits had been despatched from Guangzhou Airport in China early on Thursday and would reach India later on the day.

The consignment includes 5,50,000 Rapid Antibody Test kits - the first lot of 300,000 from Guangzhou Wondfo company of China and 250,000 from another company, Zhuhai Livzon. Besides, India has also procured 1,00,000 RNA Extraction Kits from Shenzhen.

The Embassy of India in Beijing and the Consulate General of India in Guangzhou in China played a key role in procuring the testing kits, sources said.