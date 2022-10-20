India to send message of democracy to China from world’s highest polling station

Come November 12 and Sonam Dolma, her husband Takpa Samten and 50 other villagers of Tashigang in Himachal Pradesh are expected to walk into the world’s highest polling station and send out India’s subtle but firm message across the snow-clad mountains to China.

India is taking its festival of democracy closer to its border with China, which over the past few years have stepped up its aggression along the disputed boundary between the two nations, not only in the western sector (Ladakh), but also in the middle (Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh) and the eastern sectors (Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh).

With Himachal Pradesh set to go to polls on November 12 next to elect its new legislative assembly, the voters of Tashigang in Lahaul and Spiti would be able to exercise their democratic rights in the village itself. The local tourism-cum-reception centre will be turned into a polling station and, at an altitude of 15,256 feet above the sea level, it will be the highest voting facility of the world.

Model station

The Election Commission (EC) and the district administration are pulling out all stops to make the celebration of the festival of democracy a grand success in Tashigang, which will have a “Model Polling Station”. The voters will be encouraged to turn up in traditional attire. So will be the poll officials. The local musicians will play traditional instruments and perform to welcome and entertain the voters when they will reach the polling station, Chief Electoral Officer of Himachal Pradesh Maneesh Garg said.

Tashigang has 52 registered voters and the EC has set a target for 100 per cent turnout at the booth, which is located just 10 km away from India’s perception of its boundary with China.

In 2017, Takpa, Sonam and other villagers of Tashigang had to trek down for about 4 km to cast votes at the polling station set up at a primary school in Getey.

The EC, however, then decided to take the polling station closer to them when the parliamentary elections were held in 2019. It replaced the polling station at Hikkim, located at an altitude of 14,400 feet above the sea level in the same district, to be the highest such facility in the world. Tashigang’s voters responded overwhelmingly and all of them turned up to cast votes, not only in 2019, but also in 2021, when a bye-election was held for the Mandi parliamentary constituency.