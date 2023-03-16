India, World Bank to set up Green Highway corridor

India, World Bank to join hands to implement Green Highway corridor in 4 states

An aggregate length of 781 km will be constructed in the states of Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 16 2023, 17:09 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2023, 17:09 ist
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. credit: PTI File Photo

The Government of India and the World Bank have signed an agreement for the Green National Highway Corridors Project, with loan assistance of $500 million against total project cost of $1,288.24 million (Rs 7,662.47 crore).

An aggregate length of 781 km will be constructed in the states of Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari informed Rajya Sabha.

The objective of the green highway corridor is to demonstrate safe and green highways keeping in view climate resilience and the use of green technologies by incorporating the provisions of conservation of natural resources using cement-treated sub-base/reclaimed asphalt pavement.

Use of local/marginal materials such as lime, fly ash, waste plastic, bio-engineering measures for slope protection such as hydroseeding, coco/jute fiber etc., will enhance the ability of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to bring green technologies into the mainstream.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nitin Gadkari
highways
India News
Rajya Sabha
Green corridor
National Highway
World Bank

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rare red-headed vulture sighted in Dudhwa National Park

Rare red-headed vulture sighted in Dudhwa National Park

Foreigner runs naked on Gurugram road, tied to tree

Foreigner runs naked on Gurugram road, tied to tree

New B'luru cluster to push investment in life sciences

New B'luru cluster to push investment in life sciences

The Palestinians wrongly declared 'martyrs'

The Palestinians wrongly declared 'martyrs'

Rani shares experience of working with her 'hero' SRK

Rani shares experience of working with her 'hero' SRK

Ashwin and Jadeja: Contrasting but complementing

Ashwin and Jadeja: Contrasting but complementing

 