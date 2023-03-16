India, World Bank to join hands to implement Green Highway corridor in 4 states

The Government of India and the World Bank have signed an agreement for the Green National Highway Corridors Project, with loan assistance of $500 million against total project cost of $1,288.24 million (Rs 7,662.47 crore).

An aggregate length of 781 km will be constructed in the states of Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari informed Rajya Sabha.

The objective of the green highway corridor is to demonstrate safe and green highways keeping in view climate resilience and the use of green technologies by incorporating the provisions of conservation of natural resources using cement-treated sub-base/reclaimed asphalt pavement.

Use of local/marginal materials such as lime, fly ash, waste plastic, bio-engineering measures for slope protection such as hydroseeding, coco/jute fiber etc., will enhance the ability of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to bring green technologies into the mainstream.