Indian Air Force conducts air show over Dal Lake

As part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, the Indian Air Force (IAF) Sunday held an impressive air show in the skies over the scenic Dal Lake in Srinagar.

During the air show, formation of MiG-21 Bison fighter aircrafts held a flypast while Sukhoi SU-30 and SU-20 held an impressive aerobatic display. Display by paramotors and para-jumpers also mesmerized the audience.

Besides, the air show also included Akashganga skydiving display, an IAF symphony orchestra display and a motivational photo exhibition.

The event, as per an official spokesperson, was organised in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir K government and was witnessed from the Sher-e-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC).

While J&K Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha was the chief guest at the event, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief HQ Western Air Command, Air Marshal BR Krishna, was the senior most IAF Officer and the chief host, he said.

The spokesperson said the star attraction of the event was the ‘Surya Kiran Aerobatic Display Team’ or SKAT, also known as ‘Ambassadors of IAF’.

“The team has the distinction of being one among the few nine-aircraft formation teams in the world. Flying the highly versatile Hawks manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, SKAT set hearts racing with their synchronized aerial ballet in the sky. Maneuvers by Chinook heavy lift helicopters culminated the air show,” he said.

While addressing the gathering, LG Sinha said that such events by the IAF will encourage youth of J&K to join the prestigious Air Force. He also paid glowing tributes to the fallen Indian Air Force officers and jawans for their sacrifice in safeguarding the country.