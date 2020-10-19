Indian Army apprehends Chinese soldier in Ladakh's Demchok sector

A Chinese People’s Liberation Army soldier was on Monday captured in eastern Ladakh by the Indian Army, which has promised to return him to the PLA authorities after completing the formalities.

The soldier, identified as Corporal Wang Ya Long, was apprehended in the Demchok sector after he had strayed across the Line of Actual Control -- the disputed boundary between the two neighbours.

“The PLA soldier has been provided medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes to protect him from the vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climatic conditions,” said an Indian Army spokesperson.

“A request has also been received from the PLA about the whereabouts of the missing soldier. As per established protocols, he will be returned to Chinese officials at the Chushul–Moldo meeting point after of formalities.”

Unofficial reports say Corporal Wang was carrying civilian and military documents with him.

The two nations have amassed more than 50,000 troops each on the two sides of the LAC as confrontation and stand-off between the border guarding troops snowballed into a massive crisis that could not be resolved in the last seven months despite seven rounds of meetings between top military commanders as well as the Defence and Foreign Ministers from India and China.

Sources said the PLA soldier was interrogated on how he crossed over to the Indian side.