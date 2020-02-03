Indian Army chopper crashes in Jammu, both pilots safe

An Army Cheetah chopper crashed near Reasi district in Jammu around 11:15 am today. Both pilots are safe, according to ANI.
Jammu and Kashmir: An Army Cheetah chopper crashed near Reasi district in Jammu around 11:15 am today. Both pilots are safe. pic.twitter.com/oILsgQp7zv
— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2020
More details awaited...
