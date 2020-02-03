Indian Army chopper crashes in Jammu, both pilots safe

Indian Army chopper crashes in Jammu, both pilots safe

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 03 2020, 15:25pm ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2020, 15:25pm ist
Cheetah chopper/Representative Image (Credit: wikimedia Commons)

An Army Cheetah chopper crashed near Reasi district in Jammu around 11:15 am today. Both pilots are safe, according to ANI.

 

More details awaited...

Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com


Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Indian Army
Comments (+)
 