Indian, Chinese army face off in Ladakh, standoff ends

A troop of Indian and Chinese Army were involved in a face-off in Ladakh at Pangong Tso (or lake) on Wednesday. This increased the border tension between both the armies, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

The face off was over after the delegation level talks between two sides there. The standoff de-escalated and disengaged fully after the delegation-level talks yesterday.

The faceoff between the soldiers of the two countries began on the northern bank of the 134-km-long Pangong lake soon after dawn.

The Chinese government controls two-thirds of that area as the lake extends from Tibet to Ladakh.

"On Wednesday morning there was a face-off between the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) when they objected to our troop movement in the area,” a senior Army officer is quoted as saying in the report. Indian army men stood on their ground as they were within India’s territory, the officer added.

This is the first faceoff after 2018 and ahead of Narendra Modi and Xi jing ping's Wuhan summit in April 2018.

Army official said in the report that case has been registered and the border personnel meeting has been asked in Chushul-Moldo near the spot of the latest face-off.