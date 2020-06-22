India-China border: Top military leaders hold talks

Indian, Chinese Corps Commanders hold meeting on border tension

Kalyan Ray
Kalyan Ray, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 22 2020, 12:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2020, 13:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The second Corps Commander-level meeting between India and China began at a border meeting point in eastern Ladakh on Monday in an effort to find out a peaceful way to end the tense face-off between the two armies since the last one-and-a-half months.

"Corps Commanders meeting is scheduled from 11:30 am at Moldo (Chushul) on Monday," said an Army officer.

This is the second such high-level meeting between the two armies within a month with the aim of resolving the crisis. 

The first meeting took place at the same site on June 6. However, the June 6 meeting was followed by a violent clash between the Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan Valley, the worst cross-border violence in 45 years.

It frayed ties between the two countries, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi sending a strong message to China that “India wants peace but if provoked, India is capable of giving a befitting reply”.

The bloody battle of last Monday resulted in the killing of 20 Indian soldiers including an officer and injuring 76 others. Ten others including four officers were in Chinese captivity and were released after three days. 

According to the Union Minister and former Army Chief Gen V K Singh, 43 PLA soldiers were also killed in the clash making it the bloodiest confrontation on the LAC since the 1962 war.

