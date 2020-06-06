'Indian, Chinese officials continue to engage in talks'

Indian, Chinese officials continue to engage in talks: Army

Amidst the ongoing talks, the Army has asked media not to speculate

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 06 2020, 11:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2020, 11:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Indian and Chinese officials continue to remain engaged through the established military and diplomatic channels to address the current situation in the India-China border areas, the Indian Army said. 

At this stage, therefore, any speculative and unsubstantiated reporting about these engagements would not be helpful and the media is advised to refrain from such reporting, according to an official statement by Indian Army. 

Also read — Eastern Ladakh standoff: India, China to hold Lt. General-level talks on June 6

Top military officers from India and China were set to meet at eastern Ladakh today morning to resolve the month-long face-off between the troops from either side and restore peace.

Led by Lt Gen Harinder Singh, GOC of Leh-based 14 Corps from the Indian side, the Corps Commander-level meeting between the two of the world’s largest military is being held on the Chinese side of the disputed border at Chushul-Moldo border point.

Also read — Indian, Chinese diplomats agree to settle differences through “peaceful dialogue”

The Chinese delegation is led by Maj Gen Liu Lin, commander, South Xinjiang Military region.

 

 

