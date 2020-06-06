Indian, Chinese officials continue to engage in talks: Army

Indian and Chinese officials continue to remain engaged through the established military and diplomatic channels to address the current situation in the India-China border areas, the Indian Army said.

At this stage, therefore, any speculative and unsubstantiated reporting about these engagements would not be helpful and the media is advised to refrain from such reporting, according to an official statement by Indian Army.

Top military officers from India and China were set to meet at eastern Ladakh today morning to resolve the month-long face-off between the troops from either side and restore peace.

Led by Lt Gen Harinder Singh, GOC of Leh-based 14 Corps from the Indian side, the Corps Commander-level meeting between the two of the world’s largest military is being held on the Chinese side of the disputed border at Chushul-Moldo border point.

The Chinese delegation is led by Maj Gen Liu Lin, commander, South Xinjiang Military region.