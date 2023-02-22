IIM Jammu reports record 100% placements

Indian Institute of Management Jammu reports record 100% placements

Recruiters include companies like Microsoft, Mckinsey, Amazon, Target, Reliance Retail, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, ICICI Bank

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 22 2023, 18:09 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2023, 18:09 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu has secured a record 100 per cent placements, with a student bagging the highest package of Rs 64 lakh per annum.

Placements for the post-graduate programme in management (MBA) are in the sixth year, and a release from the institute said that as many as 135 companies visited the campus for placements.

Over 239 students from this year’s batch were placed, bagging opportunities in domains like Product Management, Marketing, Consulting, Finance, and General Management.

“The highest domestic CTC stood at Rs 64 lakh per annum (LPA), with the top 10 percentile at Rs 32.4 LPA, the top quartile CTC at Rs 24.5 LPA, while the average and median CTC stood at Rs 16.43 LPA and Rs 15.25 LPA respectively,” the institute said in a release.

Recruiters include companies like Microsoft, Mckinsey, Amazon, Target, Reliance Retail, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, ICICI Bank, SBI Capital Markets, Yes Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra, Mercedes Benz, Maruti Suzuki, EY, KPMG, and Deloitte, amongst others.

“The high placement numbers indicate an optimistic placement scenario. Despite the considerable increase in the batch size from the previous year, we are proud to announce this year's placement season to be a resounding success,” said Prof BS Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian Institute of Management
IIM
India News
Jobs
placements

What's Brewing

Track work on at world’s highest railway bridge in J&K

Track work on at world’s highest railway bridge in J&K

Dissecting Musk’s tweets: memes, jokes & echo chamber

Dissecting Musk’s tweets: memes, jokes & echo chamber

Novel tech to aid nanoscopic imaging

Novel tech to aid nanoscopic imaging

‘Spider venom evolved with preying, defence patterns’

‘Spider venom evolved with preying, defence patterns’

Five martial art forms to add to your routine

Five martial art forms to add to your routine

5 things to do when you’re stuck in traffic

5 things to do when you’re stuck in traffic

In this Meghalaya village, everyone has their own tune

In this Meghalaya village, everyone has their own tune

Light pollution: Time to pay attention

Light pollution: Time to pay attention

 