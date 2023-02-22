Indian Institute of Management Jammu reports record 100% placements

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu has secured a record 100 per cent placements, with a student bagging the highest package of Rs 64 lakh per annum.

Placements for the post-graduate programme in management (MBA) are in the sixth year, and a release from the institute said that as many as 135 companies visited the campus for placements.

Over 239 students from this year’s batch were placed, bagging opportunities in domains like Product Management, Marketing, Consulting, Finance, and General Management.

“The highest domestic CTC stood at Rs 64 lakh per annum (LPA), with the top 10 percentile at Rs 32.4 LPA, the top quartile CTC at Rs 24.5 LPA, while the average and median CTC stood at Rs 16.43 LPA and Rs 15.25 LPA respectively,” the institute said in a release.

Recruiters include companies like Microsoft, Mckinsey, Amazon, Target, Reliance Retail, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, ICICI Bank, SBI Capital Markets, Yes Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra, Mercedes Benz, Maruti Suzuki, EY, KPMG, and Deloitte, amongst others.

“The high placement numbers indicate an optimistic placement scenario. Despite the considerable increase in the batch size from the previous year, we are proud to announce this year's placement season to be a resounding success,” said Prof BS Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu.