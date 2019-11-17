Indian Oil unveils winter-grade diesel for Ladakh

As winter grips Ladakh, the Centre on Sunday unveiled a special variety of diesel that does not freeze in the high-altitude areas that often experience sub-zero temperatures.

The special 'winter-grade' diesel, developed by Indian Oil Corporation Limited, was launched by Home Minister Amit Shah in the presence of Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Lok Sabha member from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal.

Motorists in high-altitude areas such as Ladakh, Kargil, Kaza and Keylong face the problem of freezing of diesel in their vehicles when winter temperatures drop to as low as minus 30 degree celsius, an official said.

The special winter-grade diesel, that meets the BS-VI fuel norms, does not lose its fluidity even in extreme winter conditions, the official said adding that the fuel was developed at IOCL's Panipat Refinery.

The first delivery of the fuel is being effected with the launch by the Home Minister to the highest altitude retail outlets at Leh as the first tank truck containing the winter-grade diesel has been flagged off from Panipat in Haryana.

Subsequent supplies would be done from Jalandhar in Punjab from where this special grade fuel would reach Leh and Kargil depots to meet demands of customers of the UT of Ladakh during peak winters.