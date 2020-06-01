Railways' COVID-19 isolation coaches deployed in Delhi

Indian Railways' first isolation coaches deployed for treatment of coronavirus patients in Delhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 01 2020, 17:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2020, 17:06 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

After almost two months of sitting idle, the railways' first COVID-19 care centre consisting of 10 modified coaches with 160 beds has been deployed in Delhi, officials said on Monday.

These coaches have been stationed at the maintenance depot of the Shakur Basti railway station here.

In addition to the 10 non-AC coaches with 160 beds, the COVID-19 care centre will have an AC coach for healthcare staffers, including doctors, an official said.

The coaches have been deployed on Sunday following a written request from the Delhi government.

The national capital is among the worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic in the country with nearly 20,000 cases.

These coaches are the first of the 5,321 coaches which have been converted into isolation wards by the railways for the treatment of coronavirus patients. 

Delhi
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Indian Railways

