Indian Railways to issue refunds for those who missed train due to Republic Day tractor rally

Indian Railways on Tuesday allowed its passengers, who failed to reach railways stations in the national capital due to the farmers' protest, to get a full refund of their tickets.

"The passengers who are a not able to reach stations and catch trains in Delhi area stations because of Kisan agitation, the passengers are requested to apply for full refund of all the trains departing from all the stations of Delhi area upto 2100 hrs today through TDR( ticket deposit receipt) and e TDR for e-tickets," railways said in a statement.

"The instructions have been issued to all the stations in Delhi area Viz. New Delhi Old Delhi Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar, Safadarajang. Delhi Sarai Rohilla etc," said a statement from the Northern Railways.

Due to the farmers' protest in Delhi and surrounding areas, several roads have been blocked and several roads witnessed huge traffic jams. This led to several passengers missing their trains.