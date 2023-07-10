Indian Railways to produce non-AC Vande Sadharan trains

To cater to patrons at large, the Indian Railways has decided to produce non-AC Vande Sadharan trains with sleeper and general facilities for long-distance journeys.

Non-AC Vande Sadharan train coaches, like Vande Bharat train coaches, would have modern amenities such as bio vacuum toilets, a passenger information system and charging ports at every seat. The train will be equipped with an automatic door system. According to a railway official, CCTV cameras will be installed in each coach to improve passenger safety.

After facing criticism over Vande Bharat trains, which are perceived as an elite service with a higher fare, the government decided to launch similar trains with non-AC facilities. The Vande Sadharan trains' service is likely to be standard fare.

The trains will be manufactured at ICF Chennai at an estimated cost of Rs 65 crore. The first rake is expected to be rolled out in the next six months.

The trains will have 24 LHB coaches and two locomotives at the front and rear ends to haul the train speedily.

Vande Sadharan train will be hauled through the push-pull method using two locos. The push-pull system increases the acceleration rate in the train running system, said the officials.