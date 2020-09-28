Indian soldier injured as Pakistan open fires along LoC in J&K

An Army soldier was injured during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machhil sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday.

PRO defence Col Rajesh Kalia said Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Macchil sector on Monday morning by firing mortars and other weapons. “Indian Army is responding to the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in a befitting manner,” he said.

Col Kalia said one soldier was injured in the ceasefire violation and he has been shifted to a hospital, where his condition is stable.

According to official figures, there has been around 75 per cent jump in ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the first six months of 2020 along the LoC in J&K as compared to the same period last year. The Army maintains that Pakistani troops have been frequently violating ceasefire by resorting to heavy shelling and firing to help the militants to infiltrate.

A number of infiltration attempts have been thwarted by the Army along the LoC, leading to the killing of several infiltrating militants in recent months.