Indian towns set to get New Jersey-like makeover: Report

Several small towns in central India are set to soon get a New Jersey-style transformation, Economic Times reported on Sunday.

With improved infrastructure decreasing the distances between Delhi and towns such as Alwar, Sonepat, Meerut, these small towns are soon poised to be self-sufficient suburban sectors.

The rapid urbanisation of these towns is set to follow closely the pattern of commuter towns such as Jersey City, Newark, Reading, and Chiba located around global financial hubs such as New York City, London and Tokyo that developed due to improved railway, subway, and highway infrastructure.

Similarly, new-age rapid commuter trains will soon link Delhi and Noida to Meerut, Karnal, and Alwar while interference-free motorways motorways are already connecting areas like Palwal, Bahadurgarh and Sonepat to the capital, significantly cutting the travel times from these small towns in the National Capital Region (NCR) to Connaught Place or ITO.

"The strategic expansion and enhancement of transportation systems, including the extension of metro lines and road and highway projects like DMIC, Dwarka Expressway, CPR, SPR, Pataudi Road Highway and RRTS, have revolutionised connectivity within the region," ET reported Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Signature Global (India) as saying.

These infrastucture developments are giving companies such as Godrej, DLF, Trident Realty, Mapsko, M3M, and Alpha Corp commercial incentive to shift focus to these towns.

"The development focused on improved connectivity, accessibility, and standard of living is enhancing the liveability index in the peripheries of NCR, thus fueling interest from both buyers and investors," S K Narvar, Group chairman, Trident Realty told the publication.

Currently, areas around NCR are experiencing a demand for both residential and commercial properties owing to the increase in the number of corporations and the expansion of Delhi's working population.

"With every road, bridge, and metro line constructed, these peripheral areas of Delhi NCR are blooming into vibrant centers of opportunity, enhancing the scope for real estate development," Santosh Agarwal, CFO and Executive Director, Alphacorp NYC, London Commuter Towns told ET.

In a further push towards development, a rapid rail has been proposed between Delhi and Panipat is expected to be extended until Karnal.

The total length of the rapid train corridor linking Karnal to Delhi will be 103 km, with 17 stations including Murthal Depot Station. Meanwhile, sources told ET that DLF, currently the biggest listed developer in the NCR, also plans to launch plots in Panipat in Q2, FY24.