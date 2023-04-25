'India's first village': BRO puts up signboard on entrance of Uttarakhand village on Indo-China border

The Border Roads Organisation has put up a signboard at the entrance of Uttarakhand's Mana village on the India-China border reading 'India's first village'.
"Now Mana will not be known as the last but the first village of the country,” Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said in a Tweet. During a visit to the Chamoli village in October last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said border villages of the country are its first villages and not the last as they are usually called.
Also Read | Kedarnath shrine opens for devotees amid inclement weather
"Our government is always dedicated to the all-round development of the border areas," Dhami said. Mana is situated near Badrinath and devotees going to the Himalayan temple go up to the village for sightseeing.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Ruskin Bond talks about 'best yrs of life' in new book
Kedarnath shrine opens amid inclement weather
Academy announces date for 2024 Oscars ceremony
China updates status of stationary Martian rover
Ajinkya Rahane back in Indian team for WTC final
Last time I'll play Indiana Jones, says Harrison Ford
Moon shot: Japan firm to attempt historic lunar landing
Thai zoo breeds endangered vultures
Amid land crunch, China is now promoting sea burials