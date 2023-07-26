'India's weather forecasting systems best in world'

India's weather forecasting systems best in world, says Kiren Rijiju

Rijiju underlined that the role of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) is becoming critical in view of climate change.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 26 2023, 16:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2023, 16:08 ist
Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju. Credit: PTI Photo

Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said India's weather forecasting systems are better than all systems worldwide and their results in the past few years have been accurate.

Addressing a press conference here, Rijiju underlined that the role of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) is becoming critical in view of climate change.

"Our weather forecasting systems and results in the past few years are better than all other systems worldwide," the Union minister said.

Over the next three years, the number of Doppler radars in the country will be increased from 35 to 68, he said.

This is the optimal number of Doppler radars which will ensure there are no gap areas in the country.

On the IMD, Rijiju said the weather agency's role is becoming critical in view of climate change.

"We cannot prevent disasters, but can mitigate them by following IMD's warnings," he said.

The IMD has done a tremendous job since 2014 and accurately tracked Cyclone Biparjoy, he said.

