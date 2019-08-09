Indicate your stand on Speaker's order: HC to Mishra

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked rebel AAP leader Kapil Mishra to file his response to the findings against him in the Speaker's order disqualifying him from the legislative assembly.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru said that Mishra said his claims of violation of natural justice would have no meaning if he was not contesting or disputing the findings in the August 2 order of Speaker Ram Niwas Goel.

The rebel AAP leader's lawyers told the court that all the allegations or findings against him were not disputed, but it would not mean that he has voluntarily given up his membership in the party.

The court granted him two weeks to file an affidavit indicating his response to the August 2 order and listed the matter for further hearing on September 4.