IndiGo plane suffers technical problem; returns to Delhi

IndiGo plane suffers technical glitch; returns to Delhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 15 2023, 20:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2023, 20:46 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

An IndiGo plane enroute to Bagdogra returned to Delhi on Saturday afternoon due to a technical problem.

While a source said the aircraft made an emergency landing due to a technical problem, IndiGo said the flight 6E 6282 from Delhi to Bagdogra returned to Delhi as a precaution.

Also Read: Bhubaneswar to get first international flight, IndiGo to start services to Dubai on May 15

"The pilot noticed a technical issue and requested a turn back. The aircraft landed safely and is undergoing necessary inspection. An alternate aircraft was provided for the passengers to be flown to Bagdogra," IndiGo said in a statement.

According to the source, there were more than 200 people onboard.

