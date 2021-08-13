IndiGo to start Gwalior-Indore, Gwalior-Delhi flights

IndiGo to start daily flights connecting Gwalior with Indore, Delhi from September 1: Scindia

Scindia had on Thursday flagged off IndiGo's Bareilly-Mumbai flight that would operate under regional connectivity scheme UDAN

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 13 2021, 16:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2021, 16:25 ist
An Indigo flight takes off. Credit: Credit: AFP File Photo

IndiGo will start daily flights connecting Gwalior with Indore in Madhya Pradesh and Delhi from September 1 onwards, Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday.

"IndiGo will start daily flights from Madhya Pradesh from September 1: Delhi-Gwalior-Delhi; Gwalior-Indore-Gwalior; Indore-Gwalior-Indore; Gwalior-Delhi-Gwalior," he said on Twitter.

Scindia had on Thursday flagged off IndiGo's Bareilly-Mumbai flight that would operate under regional connectivity scheme UDAN.

"Under the guidance of our visionary Prime Minister, the Ministry of Civil Aviation is determined to facilitate the movement of citizens across the country and give wings to their development," the minister tweeted on Friday.

