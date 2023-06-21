Indigo's Delhi-Dehradun flight suffers engine glitch

Indigo's Delhi-Dehradun flight returns due to engine glitch

It landed safely

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 21 2023, 15:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2023, 15:47 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

IndiGo's Dehradun-bound flight from Delhi has returned to the national capital owing to an engine glitch, reported news agency ANI.

More details awaited...

India News
IndiGo Airlines
Airlines
Delhi
Dehradun

