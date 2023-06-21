Indigo's Delhi-Dehradun flight returns due to engine glitch

IndiGo's Dehradun-bound flight from Delhi has returned to the national capital owing to an engine glitch, reported news agency ANI.
IndiGo's Delhi-Dehradun flight returns due to an engine glitch, lands safely
Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/ffIrmCG0ej
— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023
More details awaited...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
World record: 3K disabled people do asanas on Yoga Day
Karan Johar pens happy note after UK Parliament honour
G20 delegates perform yoga at Raj Bhavan in Goa
Watch: Rajnath celebrates Yoga Day on board INS Vikrant
BBMP set to start its street dog census by June end
DH Toon | PM to celebrate International Yoga Day in US
Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi
Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3
Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making
Foreign tourists fix a date with Kashmir again