Indo-Pak wars’ veteran Maj Gen R N Chibber passes away

Major Gen (retd) R N Chibber, who had participated in 1962, 1965 and 1971 wars, died at his residence here, a defence spokesman said on Sunday.

He was 86.

Born on September 23, 1934, Gen Chibber was commissioned into the Army on June 2, 1995, and was posted in Afghanistan from 1972 to 1975 as a military attaché.

“He was an outstanding officer, who also commanded the 8 Jat Regiment. His expertise and exceptional strategy put him in the forefront as a brilliant officer,” the spokesman said.

He said Gen Chibber died at his Shanti Vihar residence in the Kaluchak area of Jammu on Saturday and was given a ceremonial military send-off.

“Gen Chibber made a name for himself not only as an officer of exceptional competence, but as a humanitarian, and a man of great compassion. He was awarded Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) for his distinguished service,” the spokesman said.

He said Gen Chibber was Colonel of the regiments for the Jats and known for uplifting his soldiers and their families throughout his career.

His colleague Col Makhan Singh Gill said, “Gen Chibber was a saint soldier, a highly respected and admired officer and loved deeply by those who knew him. It is a rarity to see a man who remained unforgettable in the hearts of so many even three decades after his retirement."