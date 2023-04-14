Indore: 11-year-old boy thrashed, stripped, made to chant religious slogans

In a heinous incident, an 11-year-old boy was allegedly thrashed and made to chant religious slogans by a group of minor boys in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, NDTV reported. The accused also recorded it on their phones.

The police detained the accused and registered a case for kidnapping and criminal intimidation. The police also requested the public to not share the video.

According to the report, the victim was playing near Star Square in Indore’s Nipania area when the accused lured him to a nearby bypass with free toys. They then took the boy and made him strip.

The boy, however, managed to escape and informed his family, who later approached the police.