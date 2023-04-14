Indore: 11-year-old boy thrashed, stripped, made to chant religious slogans

Indore: Minor stripped, made to chant religious slogans

The police detained the accused and registered a case for kidnapping and criminal intimidation

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 14 2023, 10:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2023, 10:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

In a heinous incident, an 11-year-old boy was allegedly thrashed and made to chant religious slogans by a group of minor boys in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, NDTV reported. The accused also recorded it on their phones.

The police detained the accused and registered a case for kidnapping and criminal intimidation. The police also requested the public to not share the video.

Also Read | Four arrested for death of man tortured with electric shocks by employer in UP

According to the report, the victim was playing near Star Square in Indore’s Nipania area when the accused lured him to a nearby bypass with free toys. They then took the boy and made him strip.

The boy, however, managed to escape and informed his family, who later approached the police.

 

