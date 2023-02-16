Indore boy becomes 1st in MP to die of measles this yr

Indore boy first 'measles-infected' person to die in MP this year, say officials

Indore collector Dr Ilaiya Raja T said the boy, who belongs to a middle-class family, was not vaccinated against measles and had multiple health issues

PTI
PTI, Indore,
  • Feb 16 2023, 21:17 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2023, 21:17 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

An 11-year-old boy who was detected with measles while undergoing treatment for meningoencephalitis in Indore has died, making it the first death of a "measles-infected" person in Madhya Pradesh this year, officials said on Thursday.

The child was admitted to a private hospital here in an unconscious state for the treatment of meningoencephalitis and was detected with measles thereafter, District Immunisation Officer Dr Tarun Gupta told PTI. "The boy's kin took him to another private hospital without informing doctors and we have found he died during treatment late on February 14. We are collecting more details of the case," Gupta said.

Indore collector Dr Ilaiya Raja T said the boy, who belongs to a middle-class family, was not vaccinated against measles and had multiple health issues.

Against the backdrop of the child's death, a meeting of the district task force committee of the health department has been called and officials have been asked to intensify efforts to prevent measles, the collector added.

"This is the first case of death of a measles-infected child in the state this year. We have sought complete details of the case and only then can we say if he died of measles," state immunisation officer Dr Santosh Shukla said. Since January 1, a total of 95 measles cases have been detected in the state, he informed.

The state health department has increased surveillance and vaccination against measles as the Centre has set a target of making the country free of the scourge by the end of 2023, other officials said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Madhya Pradesh
Measles
Indore

What's Brewing

New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles

New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles

12 African cheetahs to arrive from SA on Saturday

12 African cheetahs to arrive from SA on Saturday

Biography of late Bipin Rawat to hit stands next month

Biography of late Bipin Rawat to hit stands next month

Actor Swara Bhasker marries politician Fahad Ahmad

Actor Swara Bhasker marries politician Fahad Ahmad

Gold for garbage: J&K village sarpanch shows the way

Gold for garbage: J&K village sarpanch shows the way

IIT making Covid jab with low risk of blood clotting

IIT making Covid jab with low risk of blood clotting

Turkey-Syria quake: The scandal of being unprepared

Turkey-Syria quake: The scandal of being unprepared

Quake lessons and where the fault lies

Quake lessons and where the fault lies

 