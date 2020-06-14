Indore city SP, SDM moved for kneeling before Cong MLAs

Indore city SP, SDM transferred for kneeling before Cong MLAs

PTI
PTI, Indore,
  • Jun 14 2020, 14:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2020, 14:25 ist

 Indore's city superintendent of police and a sub-divisional magistrate have been transferred for allegedly kneeling before Congress MLAs while requesting them to call off their protest against the Madhya Pradesh government's 'failure' in curbing the spread of COVID-19.

A video of Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rakesh Sharma and City Superintendent of Police D K Tiwari kneeling before legislators of the opposition party on Saturday went viral on social media, following which the ruling BJP in the state objected to the conduct of the two officials.

In separate orders issued by the state government late on Saturday, Sharma and Tiwari were removed from their field postings and transferred to Bhopal with immediate effect, a government official said on Sunday.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

According to eye-witnesses, the two officials went to the venue in Rajbada area where former state minister Jitu Patwari, two other Congress MLAs and another party leader were holding a sit-in protest on Saturday.

Tiwari and Sharma knelt before the Congress leaders and requested them with folded hands to end the protest, the eye-witnesses said.

The Congress leaders were protesting against the state government's alleged failure in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the government orders, Sharma has now been posted as deputy collector in the General Administration Department, while Tiwari is posted as deputy superintendent at the police headquarters. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Madhya Pradesh
Congress
Indore

What's Brewing

Scientists identify 3 COVID-19 disease phases

Scientists identify 3 COVID-19 disease phases

COVID-19 lockdowns helped people consume less sugar

COVID-19 lockdowns helped people consume less sugar

Atlanta police officer kills black man; chief resigns

Atlanta police officer kills black man; chief resigns

'We are culture', Spain's bullfight fans chant

'We are culture', Spain's bullfight fans chant

New China cluster raises fears for COVID-19 control

New China cluster raises fears for COVID-19 control

Fresh world protests against police violence

Fresh world protests against police violence

 