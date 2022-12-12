Indore: Driver arrested for dragging cop on car bonnet for 4 kms, weapons found in vehicle

A traffic policeman was taken for a ride while perched dangerously on the bonnet of a car after he intercepted the driver for talking on the mobile phone in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Monday, police said.

The incident took place at Satya Sai intersection, where traffic head constable Shiv Singh Chouhan (50) waved down the car after seeing the driver talking on the mobile phone while driving, an official said. The video of the incident also went viral on social media.

The accused got so angry when he was asked to pay a fine that he refused to stop the car for about 4 km even while the constable jumped on the bonnet and held on dangerously, he said.

The police were forced to surround the speeding vehicle to stop it and apprehend the driver, the official said. The accused driver was arrested under sections 279 (rash driving), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to on duty public servant) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Lasudia police station sub-inspector RS Dandotia said.

A pistol and a revolver have also been recovered from the possession of the accused, who is a resident of Gwalior, he said.

"The accused has claimed that these weapons are licensed and we are probing it," the official said.

Head constable Chouhan said, “While on duty at Satya Sai Square, I stopped a car as the driver was talking on the mobile phone while driving. When I told him that he would have to pay a fine for breaking the rule, he refused and threatened to run me over."

When the accused started driving the car, Chouhan said he climbed on the bonnet, but the former did not stop for about 4 km until the police intercepted and forced the vehicle to stop near Lasudia police station.

“The accused tried to make me fall off by applying the brakes suddenly. He also drove the car very close to other vehicles on the road, but I held on tightly," Chouhan said.