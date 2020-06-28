Indore: Govt offices to operate with full strength

Indore: Government offices now allowed to operate with full strength

PTI
PTI, Indore,
  • Jun 28 2020, 17:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2020, 17:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI

The Indore district administration has allowed the government offices to function with 100 per cent employee strength from Monday, as part of further easing of the coronavirus-induced restrictions.

The functioning of the government offices in the district had been badly in the last three months due to the pandemic.

An administration official on Sunday said that all the central, state government, semi-government offices located in the district were asked to shut in the last week of March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

A month back, instructions had been given to reopen these offices with 50 percent employee strength only.

"Now, as the COVID-19 situation has come under control in the district, the administration issued fresh orders so that these offices can now operate with 100 per cent staff strength," the official said.

The district administration has also instructed the government employees to adhere to all the guidelines issued for protection from COVID-19 in the offices.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Praveen Jadia said that 40 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the district in the last 24 hours, which increased its count to 4,615.

Four more coronavirus positive patients, including a 75-year-old woman, died during treatment at different hospitals during the period, due to which the district's death toll rose to 222.

He said that 3,415 people in the district have recovered from the infection so far.

Indore
Madhya Pradesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19

