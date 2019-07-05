Indore: House at centre of Vijayvargiya row demolished

Indore: House at centre of Vijayvargiya row demolished

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Indore,
  • Jul 05 2019, 14:29pm ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2019, 14:44pm ist
In this video still BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya is seen assaulting a civic official with a cricket bat in Indore, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Vijayvargiya allegedly beat up the official for attempting to demolish a building of his supporter. (PTI Photo)

The dilapidated house in Ganji Compound area of the city, which was in the news after BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya assaulted an official with a bat during a drive last week, was on Friday razed by the civic body.

The two-storey structure was pulled down three days after the Madhya Pradesh High Court dismissed a petition seeking a stay on its demolition.

Talking to PTI, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) Commissioner Ashish Singh said, "The dilapidated house in Ganji Compound was razed with the help of earthmoving machines in an hour's time. The structure was old and weak, and collapsed soon after a few hits by a heavy machine."

As a precautionary measure, police force was deployed in the area, he said, adding that around 200 civic personnel were present during the operation.

The demolition drive was carried out amid light showers.

"The decision to raze the house was taken as it was decades old and became a threat to its occupants and other residents of the area," Singh said.

He also said that as per the directions of the Indore bench of the high court, the affected family has been provided a flat in a multi-storey building in Bhuri Tekri area for the economically weaker sections.

"They can live there for three months," he said.

Members of the Shrivansh family, who lived in this old building, had moved the high court against the IMC's decision to pull down their house. However, the HC had turned down their plea.

The HC had, however, directed the civic body to provide alternative accommodation to the family within two days.

A major controversy had erupted after Akash, son of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, hit a civic official with a bat during the drive to pull down this house on June 26. He was arrested the same day and released on bail on Sunday. 

