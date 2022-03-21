Infant found dead inside microwave in New Delhi

The body of a two-month-old baby was found inside a microwave in the national capital on Monday.
DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said that at around 5 pm on Monday, the police received information from a hospital about the death of a two-month-old child in Chirag Delhi. "Investigation from all angles is being conducted and a case of murder has been registered," the DCP said.
