Infant found dead inside microwave in New Delhi

Infant found dead inside microwave in New Delhi

The incident was reported from a hospital in Chirag Delhi, the police said

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 21 2022, 20:42 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2022, 20:42 ist
Representative picture of a crime scene. Credit: iStock Images

The body of a two-month-old baby was found inside a microwave in the national capital on Monday.

DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said that at around 5 pm on Monday, the police received information from a hospital about the death of a two-month-old child in Chirag Delhi. "Investigation from all angles is being conducted and a case of murder has been registered," the DCP said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

New Delhi
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Odisha village shows the way for sparrow conservation

Odisha village shows the way for sparrow conservation

PM inspects antiquities repatriated to India from Aus

PM inspects antiquities repatriated to India from Aus

Actor Sonam Kapoor announces pregnancy

Actor Sonam Kapoor announces pregnancy

UN weighs listing Great Barrier Reef as 'in danger'

UN weighs listing Great Barrier Reef as 'in danger'

Kattimani's heroics help Hyd clinch maiden ISL title

Kattimani's heroics help Hyd clinch maiden ISL title

 