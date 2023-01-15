Infant killed, 5 injured in head-on collision between car, police vehicle in Gurugram

A six-month-old girl was killed and five people were injured after their car was hit by a police emergency vehicle coming from the opposite direction on Gurugram-Faridabad road on Sunday morning, officials said.

The accident occurred at around 11 am near a red light close to Ghata village, they said.

According to the police, Gurugram Police's emergency response vehicle (ERV) was on its way to Gurugram from Faridabad side and allegedly being driven in the wrong direction.

The injured were identified as Rinku (23), his son Priyank, sister Kajal, mother Babita, Kajal's son Avi and six-month-old daughter Saavi, police said.

According to the eyewitnesses, the cops including the driver of the ERV managed to flee from the spot after leaving their vehicle.

The passersby helped the injured and rushed them to the hospital, they said.

The infant succumbed to injuries during treatment and Rinku is being treated in the hospital. Meanwhile, others have been discharged.

Vishwajit Maan, the father of the deceased girl, said that the accident occurred due to the negligence of the ERV driver who was coming from the wrong direction.

Mann works in the education department of the Delhi government.

An FIR has been registered against the ERV driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304A (causing death by negligence), 427 (causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code at DLF phase 1 police station, Inspector Dinesh Kumar (SHO) DLF phase-1 police station said.

The accused will be arrested soon, he said.