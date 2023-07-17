Infiltration bid along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch foiled

Infiltration bid along LoC in J&K's Poonch foiled

The infiltration bid was foiled in the joint operation which is still under way.

PTI
PTI, Poonch/Jammu,
  • Jul 17 2023, 10:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2023, 10:50 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Army on Monday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a defence spokesperson said.

The infiltration bid was foiled in the joint operation which is still under way, he said.

Further details about the operation is awaited, the spokesperson added.

Line of Control
Jammu and Kashmir
India News

