Infiltration bid foiled, 3 soldiers injured in Uri LoC

IANS
IANS,
  • Sep 26 2021, 09:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2021, 09:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Three soldiers were injured when alert troops foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists from across the line of control (LoC) in the Uri sector, sources said.

Defence sources said alert troops challenged heavily armed terrorists who were trying to infiltrate in Uri sector on Saturday evening.

"An encounter ensued between the infiltrating terrorists and the army in which 3 soldiers were injured. The operation is still going on in the area," sources said.

The three injured soldiers belong to the 12 Jat regiment. They have been shifted to a hospital.

Earlier on September 18, another major infiltration bid was foiled by the army in the same sector when a group of terrorists was forced to withdraw after they were engaged in a sustained gunfight.

Uri
Jammu and Kashmir
LoC
Infiltration attempt
India News

