Infiltration bid foiled in J&K, 3 terrorists killed

Infiltration bid foiled in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri, three terrorists killed

The infiltration attempt was foiled near Madiyan Nanak post in the Kamalkote area of Uri sector

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Aug 25 2022, 15:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2022, 15:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Three terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.

The infiltration attempt was foiled near Madiyan Nanak post in the Kamalkote area of Uri sector in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

“Army and Baramulla Police #neutralised 03 #infiltrators (FTs) near Madiyan Nanak post in #Kamalkote sector of #Uri. More details to be followed,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

