Infiltration bid foiled, searches started in J&K's Uri 

Exchange of fire reportedly took place

IANS
IANS, Srinagar,
  • Nov 17 2021, 14:45 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2021, 14:45 ist
Representative image.Credit: iStock Photo

An infiltration bid has been foiled by the army in J&K's Uri sector after which massive searches were started in the area on Wednesday.

Defence sources said, "suspicious movement on the LoC in Uri sector was fired at last night after which searches were launched in the area".

The same sources said that alert army troops deployed along the LoC foiled an infiltration bid near Dhulanja post in Rewand Nallah in Uri sector following which the whole area was cordoned off and the search operation was launched.

"Exchange of fire also took place when the infiltration bid was foiled last night", sources added.

 

Jammu and Kashmir
Uri
infiltration bid
India News
Line of Control

