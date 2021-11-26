Infiltration bid on Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir foiled, 1 terrorist killed

An unidentified militant was killed as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Bhimber Gali of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night.

In the early hours of Friday, a defence spokesman said, a militant from across the LoC made an attempt to infiltrate through Bhimber Gali of Rajouri.

“Alert Army troops detected the infiltration bid by effective use of the integrated surveillance grid. On being challenged by Army troops, there ensued a firefight in which one terrorist was neutralised and his body along with an AK-47 rifle has been recovered,” he said.

Militants from the other side have been attempting to enter India via forest areas of the Poonch-Rajouri sector where the largest encounter was witnessed in October in which 11 Indian army personnel, including two officers, were killed.

The operation was launched on October 11, in the woods of Rajouri and Poonch and went on for more than 35 days. The area where the operation was going on is close to the Line of Control and the army had deployed a specially trained unit of para-commandos for the combing operation while drones and modern weapons were used to track down militants.

However, in recent days, there has been no information about the operation. “The terrorists were hiding in natural caves in the area and it seems they may have gone back to Pakistan,” sources said.

On October 18, Army Chief, General MM Naravane visited the forward areas along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch to review the situation. In recent months, the twin border districts in the Jammu region have witnessed a rise in infiltration attempts.

10 militants have been killed in separate encounters since June in the area which has a mixed population of Hindus and Muslims.

Check out DH's latest videos: