Infiltration decreased by 43% after Balakot strike: MHA

Security situation in Jammu Kashmir has improved and net infiltration from across the border has decreased by around 43% after the airstrike in Pakistan's Balakot, the government said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

In a written reply, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the central government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards cross-border infiltration.

"Due to concerted and synergised efforts of security forces, the security situation in the state has witnessed an improvement in the first half of this year over the corresponding period of 2018. Net infiltration has reduced by 43%," he said.

He was responding to a question on whether cross-border infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir has abated after the Indian Air Force carried out surgical strike on terror camps in Balakot in Pakistan in February this year.

"The Government of India in tandem with the state government, has adopted a multi-pronged approach to contain cross-border infiltration, which inter alia include multi-tiered deployment along the International Border/Line of Control, border fencing, improved intelligence and operational coordination, equipping Security Forces with improved technological weapons and taking pro-active action against infiltrators," Rai said.

To another question, another Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the security forces have been given "free hand" to tackle terrorism.

"The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been established for investigation of terrorism related cases. Close and effective coordination mechanism exists between intelligence and security agencies at the Centre and the state level. The Multi Agency Centre (MAC) has been strengthened and re-organised to enable it to function on 24x7 basis for real time collation and sharing of intelligence with the central/state agencies concerned," Reddy said.